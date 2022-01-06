Phantasma Price Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $306.21 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00006903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,971.93 or 0.99928353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00088980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00033513 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.59 or 0.00887356 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00025359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

