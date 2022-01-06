PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years.

PCK stock remained flat at $$9.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,809. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

