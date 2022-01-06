PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PDI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. 1,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $29.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

