PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading 1.5% Higher

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 77,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 188,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 293,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 976,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 220,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

