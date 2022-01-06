PIN (PIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00060388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.58 or 0.07822985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,001.09 or 1.00011611 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007894 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

