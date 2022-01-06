Piper Sandler Upgrades McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $282.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $232.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.83.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 89,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

