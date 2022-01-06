Plasma Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $182,246.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $182,246.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00061351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07839129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00076143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,869.83 or 0.99771175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

