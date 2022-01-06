Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $158,795.43 and approximately $1,560.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.12 or 0.07874445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00076437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,912.00 or 0.99998850 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008059 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

