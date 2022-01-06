Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Playtika were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Playtika by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $847,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,024,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,672,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of PLTK opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

