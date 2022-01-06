Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,800 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the November 30th total of 369,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 239,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

