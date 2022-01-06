PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $161.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

