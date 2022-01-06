PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

