PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $215.23 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.12 and its 200 day moving average is $321.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

