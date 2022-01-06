PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,489 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

