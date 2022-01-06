PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $279.27 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.