PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 83 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,794,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,129.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,341.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,561.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.50 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

