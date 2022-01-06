pNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.61 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. pNetwork has a total market cap of $36.61 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00056375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,693,533 coins and its circulating supply is 42,484,418 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

