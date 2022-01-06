POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.17

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PORBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

