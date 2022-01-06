Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212,176 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 1.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

