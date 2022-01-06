Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stake Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,287 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Portland General Electric worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 649,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of POR opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

