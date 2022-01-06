Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Up 73.5% in December

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the November 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. 168,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $263.93 million, a P/E ratio of 175.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 818.26%.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

