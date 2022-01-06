Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

