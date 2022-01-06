Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $7,151,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 200,191 shares of company stock valued at $440,111,074 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,888.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,929.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,808.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

