Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as high as $74.92 and last traded at $74.83, with a volume of 1604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Principal Financial have outperformed its industry in the past year. It remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position and plans to return $3 billion by 2022. However, high costs weigh on the company's margins. Also, dilution from acquisitions is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,997,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

