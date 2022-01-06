PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.20 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 51% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $248,646.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.29 or 0.07912935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00076543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.84 or 0.99867924 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008066 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.