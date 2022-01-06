Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

PROF stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $235.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Profound Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its position in Profound Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

