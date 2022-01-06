ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 6.3% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 3,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 957,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $936.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.