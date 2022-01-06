Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Up 50.9% in December

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,200 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 655,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 195,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

