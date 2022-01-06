Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 132,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.