Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

GZPFY stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Research analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

