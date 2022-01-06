Public Mint Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $40,120.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,021,676 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

