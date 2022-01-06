Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

