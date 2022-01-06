Q DAO Governance token v1.0 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $345.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $825,495.44 and approximately $345.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00007281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00061351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07839129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00076143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,869.83 or 0.99771175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

