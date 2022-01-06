Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By Wedbush

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.38.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

