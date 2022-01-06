Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gentex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gentex by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 23.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gentex by 32.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 68,296 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

