Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BWA stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

