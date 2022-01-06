Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Increased by Analyst

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $316.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $283.23. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,726,692. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

