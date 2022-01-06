Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.84.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

