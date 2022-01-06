Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QABSY remained flat at $$17.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

