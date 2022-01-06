QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 139.6% in December

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,900. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

