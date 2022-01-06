QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.42 Billion

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post sales of $10.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $39.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.07 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $186.50 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

