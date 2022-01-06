Qubitica Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.61 or 0.00436739 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009648 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000963 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.29 or 0.01313690 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

