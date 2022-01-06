Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 141.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.