QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $5.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $4.99 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.36.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 47.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $110,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

