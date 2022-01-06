Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

QIPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, upped their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

QIPT stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $17,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.