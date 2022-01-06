Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. 160,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 134,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$402.64 million and a P/E ratio of -37.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

