Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of RADI opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,863 shares of company stock worth $21,244,584 over the last three months. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $25,986,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $27,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 770,057 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

