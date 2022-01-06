RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAPT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $362,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,784. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.