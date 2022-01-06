Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,538 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,546 shares of company stock worth $1,043,037. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $158.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.87. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

