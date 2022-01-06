Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,673 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $91.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.63.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

